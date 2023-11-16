Reggaeton, hip-hop, merengue, tango and every genre of Latin music in between will be celebrated at this year's Latin Grammys ceremony — the first held outside the U.S.

The 24th Latin Grammys have crossed the proverbial pond, and the event showcasing Latin music en español — and in Portuguese — will take place Thursday in Seville, Spain.

Viewers will be watching closely for the top four categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Nominees in those categories include Shakira, Peso Pluma, GALE, Maluma and Alejandro Sanz, all of whom are scheduled to perform. Other nominees in those top categories include Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Natalia LaFourcade, Karol G, Juanes, Carlos Vives and Marc Anthony.

Last year's winner for album of the year, Rosalía, will also return to the stage as a nominee for record of the year.

The Latin Recording Academy is also honoring Laura Pausini with the Person of the Year award. Pausini, a multilingual Italian artist who has performed extensively in Spanish, won a Grammy for best Latin pop album in 2006 and a Golden Globe in 2021, and she has been nominated for an Academy Award.

The person with the most nominations this year is producer Édgar Barrera, who received 13 nominations across categories for his collaborations with artists including Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony.

U.S. audiences will be able to watch the Latin Grammys on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión at 8 p.m. ET.

See a full list of nominees here.

For more from NBC Latino, sign up for our weekly newsletter.