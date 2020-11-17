A Latina Dreamer who's an Amazonian warrior goddess? 'Wonder Girl' series is in the works

Greg Berlanti could be adding yet another DC project to his CW roster.

CW is developing a “Wonder Girl” series based on the DC characters created by Joëlle Jones with Berlanti on board as executive producer, Variety has confirmed.

The prospective one-hour drama revolves around Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God. She learns that she is Wonder Girl and with her newfound power must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.

Dailyn Rodriguez, whose previous credits include “Ugly Betty” and who served as showrunner on the last couple seasons of USA Network’s “Queen of the South,” is set to write and executive produce alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden for Berlanti Productions. The show is being produced by Berlanti’s shingle in association with Warner Bros. Television.

News of the project comes almost exactly a month after DC Comics unveiled Flor as the next iteration of Wonder Woman in a series of upcoming comics titled “Future State.” The two-month comic event series is scheduled to kick off in January 2021, meaning that fans are yet to get a sense for this new character or precisely how she fits into the wider DC Universe. “Future State” will also unveil new iterations of a whole host of DC characters, including Batman, Superman, the Flash and Green Lantern.

“Wonder Girl” has a script development deal at CW, but should it go to series, it would join the network’s famed Arrowverse, which is currently comprised of “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Batwoman” and the upcoming “Superman & Lois.”

