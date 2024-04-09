Latino students make up most of the nation's growth in college degrees

Latinos are making substantial strides in college degree attainment, according to a report released Tuesday.

Hispanic students accounted for the vast majority, 79%, of the 4% overall increase in degree attainment over the last five years, according to an analysis by Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit focused on improving ways to boost Latino college completion.

However, Latinos still lag behind other groups in terms of college degree attainment. Only 27% of Hispanics earned an associate degree or higher in the 2021-22 academic year, compared to 44% of other Americans, and Latinos remain underrepresented in colleges and universities, according to the study.

Sarita Brown, co-founder and president of Excelencia in Education, said it's essential to increase the number of Latinos earning college degrees to address the country’s workplace and labor goals.

“We are proud to make common cause with institutional leaders who choose to be part of our national network committed to accelerating Latino student success in higher education," Brown said in a statement. "Together, they are ensuring America’s bright future with the talents of Latinos.”

The 34-page report highlighted that, compared to other ethnic and racial groups, Latino college students are overwhelmingly first-generation students — the first in their family to attend college.

Many Latino college students received financial aid, but they are cautious about taking out student loans. While around 49% of Latinos qualified for and received federal Pell Grants — which do not have to be repaid — only a quarter of Latino students took out federal student loans. This represents one of the lowest borrowing rates among all ethnic and racial groups — second only to Asian students.

The report found that Latinos have the highest labor participation rate of any group, with over two-thirds participating in the labor force in 2022, but they are overrepresented in low-paying industries.

Where Latino students attend college is also important, according to Excelencia’s analysis. A group of 600 Hispanic-Serving Institutions make up just 20% of all colleges and universities, yet they educate over 60% of Latino students in the U.S.

The report also measured the benefits of programs targeted to ensure that Latino students graduate from college.

Colleges that have earned Excelencia’s Seal of Excelencia, which recognizes programs that help Hispanic students enroll, stay and complete college, are graduating Latino students at a greater rate than other educational institutions.

