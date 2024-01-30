Mexican band Los Bukis to headline first Spanish-language Las Vegas residency

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The long-running Mexican music group Los Bukis is the first to headline a Spanish-language residency in Las Vegas.

The band made the announcement on its Instagram page Monday.

"It's an unimaginable dream. We didn't have it planned, but that's how things happen," lead vocalist Marco Antonio Solís told Telemundo's "Hoy Día" in Spanish.

The residency, from May until September, will be at the Dolby Live amphitheater in the Park MGM resort and hotel, where the band will play 15 shows in front of nearly 6,000 fans, according to a press release issued by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International.

Los Bukis, a Mexican "Grupera" band with roots in rock known for its iconic ballads, was started by Solís and his cousin, Joel Solís, more than 50 years ago in the Mexican state of Michoacán. Eventually joined by band mates Javier Solís, Eusebio “Chivo” Cortés, Pedro Sánchez, José Guadarrama and Roberto Guadarrama, Los Bukis became known for hits such as "Tu Cárcel," “Acepto Mi Derrota” and "A Donde Vayas," among many others.

"We have been a group, that I consider, avant-garde,” Solís said as he and his band mates reminisced about designing dazzling customs for their shows.

The residency comes after the band reunited in 2021 following a 25-year hiatus. The band's reunion tour sold out stadiums across the United States, landing at No. 6 on Billboard‘s 2021 year-end Boxscore charts with a total gross of $49,667,153, making it the highest-grossing Latin tour of 2021.

"Imagine everything that will remain in our hearts after all this. It will leave beautiful traces without a doubt," Solís said about the residency. "That is a great blessing and a great gift."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT.