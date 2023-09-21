Peso Pluma cancels concert in Tijuana following death threats

Breakout Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma has canceled his event in Tijuana, originally scheduled for Oct. 14 at Estadio Caliente in Baja California. The decision comes after the 24-year-old was targeted with alleged death threats emblazoned on banners across the city.

The news of the cancelation was confirmed by Peso Pluma’s labels, Double P Records and Prajin Music Group, in an Instagram story on Wednesday that stated they had made the decision in order to keep fans and crew safe.

“Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana,” the statement said. “Thank you so much to all our fans for understanding. We love you. Sincerely: La Doble P.”

Peso Pluma’s rise in popularity in the United States has been a rarity for the "música mexicana" genre. He recently became the first Mexican artist to perform for the MTV Video Music Awards since their inception in the 1980s and was also the first Mexican act to perform on American late-night television (he appeared on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in April).

The amplified attention has also come with its own set of obstacles. The banners targeting Peso Pluma were signed with initials that belong to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, which reportedly prompted local authorities to launch an investigation into the credibility of the threats found in the border city.

According to numerous reports, the threatening banners warned the singer not to show up for his Oct. 14 show. “It will be your last performance because of your disrespectful loose tongue,” the banners read. Local reports also state a man had been arrested in connection to the banners.

Peso Pluma, along with numerous "música mexicana" singers of present-day and past generations, often touch on narco-related themes in their ballads, from name-dropping powerful drug cartel leaders to making sly drug references. Before this, a string of Peso Pluma’s concerts in the United States were also postponed but no reason was provided by the artist’s team or concert promoters.