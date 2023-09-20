Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A chaotic and hilarious TikTok video of Texas sisters banding together to fix a spontaneous haircut before their mother finds out is going viral for its spot-on representation of sisterhood.

Now the mom is speaking out — and tells TODAY.com what really happened after the home haircut.

The video has more than 2 million views, and starts with 15-year-old Valentina filming a selfie video in her Mission, Texas home, when she is interrupted by her 9-year-old sister Khaleesi.

“I need the scissors,” Khaleesi says abruptly. When Valentina asks why, she responds, “Something. Just something.”

@palmview956oficial via TikTok

“Be careful,” says Valentina, handing her scissors and returning to her skincare routine.

Suddenly, there is a blood-curdling scream and their sister Camelia, 8, rushes over with freshly-chopped bangs.

“Khaleesi cut my hair!” yells Camelia. “Tomorrow is picture day!”

“You wanted it, bro!” Khaleesi yells back.

Mom Gresia Zamarripa, who was bathing her 2-year-old daughter Gabriella, is heard asking what happened.

“Nothing! I’m trying to find a new hairstyle for (Camelia),” says Valentina, urging her little sisters to close the door and hide the evidence.

“Why are you laughing? I told you not to do anything stupid!” says Valentina, fussing with her sister’s bangs. “If mom finds out, she’s going to kill both of you.”

As Valentina searches “How to cut bangs” on TikTok, 2-year-old sister Magdalena wanders in.

“Oooh! You’re in trouble!” says Magdalena, triggering a group argument. “Don’t tell mom .... be quiet. I’ll give you a cookie!” Valentina begs Magdalena to silence her.

As Valentina cuts Camelia’s bangs, trying to fix the damage with instructions she found online, Khaleesi said, “Oh god, I hope mom doesn’t find out.”

“Wait, they’re looking cute!” says Valentina, admiring her work.

Then Zamarripa walks in. Valentina immediately tried concealing Camelia, but her mother knew.

“She’s not turning around for a reason,” says Zamarripa, beginning a countdown.

Camelia turned to face her mom, as accusations flew between the sisters about who was responsible for her new bangs.

“Go show your dad,” Zamarripa tells her daughters, as Valentina says to the camera, “Pray for them.”

The viral video ends there, and left viewers wanting more.

TikTok followers called the video “a documentary about sisterhood” and said, “This was a coming of age movie.”

“Little women (Latina’s version),” “This is THE sisters experience” and “There’s absolutely nothing scarier than when moms start counting down,” wrote other followers.

Zamarripa tells TODAY.com that Camelia asked Khaleesi to give her bangs to emulate a character from the TV show “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

It was the third time that Camelia attempted a haircut without permission.

“In May, she ruined her hair when she curled it with a comb (which got stuck) so she cut it off,” says Zamarripa. “And when Camelia was 3, Khaleesi cut her hair down to the scalp. They said, ‘We played barber shop.’”

Zamarripa decided against a punishment after talking to her daughters (although she did hide all the scissors in the house, including a blunt-tip pair in Magdalena’s pencil case). She agrees that Camelia’s bangs look cute.

Picture day was a success. “My bangs are on point,” Camelia says in a follow-up Facebook video. (“It’s) the best mistake that ever happened. Shout-out to my sisters.”

An earlier version of this story was first published on TODAY.com.