After a day spent reliving violent and emotional scenes from the Jan. 6 riot, House Democratic impeachment managers will today continue to argue that former President Donald Trump incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Democrats make their case that Trump was 'inciter-in-chief'

House Democrats showed "chilling" new video and security footage Wednesday during the second day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Audio of police dispatchers and video of the violence from Jan. 6, some of which had not previously been released, detailed a nearly minute-by-minute account of what happened once the Capitol was breached by a mob.

The graphic presentation was the crescendo of the House managers' presentation after they showed Trump's incendiary tweets and public statements, going as far back as July, to make their case that the former president incited the riot at the Capitol and then did nothing to stop it.

The House managers will be back at it starting at noon ET, with Trump's defense to follow in the coming days. Both sides will have a total of 16 hours each to make their opening arguments.

New CDC Covid- 19 recommendations include double masking

Double-masking — specifically, wearing a surgical mask underneath a cloth mask — may provide an extremely high level of protection against the viral particles that cause Covid-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.

Fully vaccinated people don't need to quarantine if they have been exposed to Covid-19, the CDC also said in updated guidance Wednesday.

The news comes as the Biden administration is set to begin enlisting retail pharmacies nationwide including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and smaller regional chains to begin in-store Covid-19 vaccinations by Friday.

The new "Silence of the Lambs" spinoff has a (very creepy) elephant in the room, cultural critic Ani Bundel writes in an opinion piece.

Oat milk is everywhere. Is it actually good for you?

A new CDC report says double masking can help block more than 90 percent of viral particles. We asked medical experts about the best ways to double mask.

"I think they've done a good job connecting the dots. The president's Twitter feed is a matter of public record, and they've done, like I said, an effective job of going back several months and just showing that public record."

— Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters Wednesday. He promised to "listen and draw conclusions" after the defense presents their arguments.

A large conch shell overlooked in a museum for decades is now thought to be the oldest known seashell instrument — and it still works, producing a deep, plaintive bleat, like a foghorn from the distant past.

The shell was found during the 1931 excavation of a cave with prehistoric wall paintings in the French Pyrenees and assumed to be a ceremonial drinking cup.

Archaeologists from the University of Toulouse recently took a fresh look and determined it had been modified thousands of years ago to serve as a wind instrument. They invited a French horn player to play it.

"Hearing it for the first time, for me it was a big emotion — and a big stress," said archaeologist Carole Fritz.

The horn produced clear C, C sharp and D notes.

By carbon dating related artifacts from the French cave where this shell was found, researchers estimate the age to be around 18,000 years, making it the world's oldest seashell instrument known. Carole Fritz / AP

