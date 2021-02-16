Deadly winter storm leaves Texans without power: The Morning Rundown

Good morning, NBC News readers.

A deadly winter storm is pummeling states like Texas, Louisiana and North Carolina. Plus our latest report into the effects of remote schooling on children — and parents.

Millions left to freeze without power in Texas, suspected tornado kills 3 in North Carolina

A deadly winter storm blanketing the country's South and mid-section left millions without power in Texas early Tuesday and spawned a possible tornado that killed three in North Carolina.

The possible tornado in the North Carolina's Brunswick County left at least three people dead and injured 10, Brunswick County Emergency Services said.

The suspected tornado hit Brunswick County just before midnight, ripping homes from their foundations and snapping trees in half. County emergency management officials said there were reports of people trapped in homes or feared missing as rescue operations get underway.

And 3.8 million Texans are waking up without heating this morning. The record low temperatures, which dropped to single digits, brought a demand for power that the state's electric grid could not keep up with.

The storm dropped snow and ice from Arkansas to Indiana and is expected to move into the northeast Tuesday.

Zoom schooling prompts more parents to seek ADHD diagnosis and drugs for their children

Parents are flooding an attention-deficit disorder support line with questions in a bid to help their children cope with online schooling. ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions for related medications have soared as the pandemic prompts a crisis among children suffering from inattention and tanking school performance.

Experts attribute the issue to a variety of factors, including the loss of structure and classroom resources. Parents are also seeing their children's troubles during school hours firsthand.

"She was crying and screaming and hyperventilating and started to get some tics, moving her head and flapping her arms. She had never had them before. That's when we started to consider that it might be ADHD," one parent who sought ADHD consultation for her child told NBC News.

Read the full story here.

A rocket attack on a U.S.-led military base in Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured five others, including an American serviceman who has a concussion.

The Biden administration and Hill Democrats are planning to unveil an immigration reform bill later this week.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at a hotel in Tampa.

As the U.S. becomes more polarized, parents have contributed to the political environment children now find themselves in. This needs to stop, author Ariel Ellman writes in an opinion piece.

It can be hard to watch others get vaccinated while still waiting for your own appointment. Experts share their advice on a feeling they call, "vaccine envy."

If you are one of the many parents living under heavy snowfall while managing online schooling for your kids, check out these nine snow toys to keep them busy outdoors.

“We must get to the truth of how this happened.”

— House Speaker Nany Pelosi, wrote in a letter on Monday to House Democrats advocating for a 9/11 style commission to investigate the circumstances that led to the deadly Capitol riot.

Today is Fat Tuesday, a day that usually sees parades and parties fill the streets of New Orleans' French Quarter. While local officials have postponed annual Mardi Gras festivities, with bars forced shut and liquor sales banned citywide, residents still marked the occasion by turning their homes into elaborate house floats.

