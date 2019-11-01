Breaking News Emails
The House voted along party lines to adopt procedures for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Another fast-moving wildfire is challenging California firefighters and residents. And we've got everything you need to know about the "The Irishman" — which hits some select theaters today. But no spoilers!
House passes impeachment resolution along stark partisan lines
For only the fourth time in its history, the House voted Thursday to initiate impeachment against a president of the United States.
The 232 to 196 vote was largely along party lines, although two Democrats voted "no" and joined the GOP in voting against the resolution.
And one independent, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, voted in favor after essentially leaving the GOP in protest at the party's allegiance to Trump.
The contours of Thursday's debate, and the vote totals on each side, set a baseline from which the two parties will battle over the coming weeks as the Democrats hurtle almost inevitably toward bringing articles of impeachment against Trump, NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes in an analysis.
Meantime, Tim Morrison, a former Russia adviser on the National Security Council, told congressional investigators Thursday that he was concerned that the call between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine at the center of the impeachment inquiry would have a negative impact on politics and policy if it were to become public, according to two sources familiar with his testimony.
Morrison, who stepped down as a senior White House adviser on Wednesday, was on the call and told investigators that while he thought there was “nothing illegal” about it, he was aware that if the conversation became widely known, it could cause alarm in Washington and have an adverse effect on U.S.-Ukrainian relations.
Impeachment inquiry vote passes full House along partisan linesNov. 1, 201901:53
Explosive new wildfire drives thousands from homes near Los Angeles
Firefighters and residents of California just can't get a break.
Even as crews made significant progress against numerous wildfires across Southern California, fire conditions remained critical, and new blazes continued to drive thousands of residents from their homes Thursday night.
The Maria fire ignited in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, early Thursday night and raced westward, consuming around 5,000 acres in the span of a few hours.
"It started, just a very small corner and then like within minutes it just expanded really quickly," one witness told NBC Los Angeles with flames visible on a hillside.
Wildfires rage on across California, but winds finally die downNov. 1, 201901:56
Exclusive: Giuliani needed Apple genius help to unlock his iPhone after being named Trump cybersecurity adviser
Less than a month after he was named President Donald Trump’s cybersecurity adviser in 2017, Rudy Giuliani walked into an Apple store in downtown San Francisco.
He wasn’t looking for a new gadget.
Instead, Giuliani was hoping for help unlocking his iPhone because he had entered the wrong passcode at least 10 times, according to two people familiar with the matter and a photo of an internal Apple store memo obtained by NBC News.
Admittedly, a forgotten password is among the most common missteps in the digital age.
But Giuliani’s handling of the situation calls into question his understanding of basic security measures, two former FBI cyber experts told NBC News.
"That’s crazy," said Michael Anaya, a former FBI supervisory special agent who led a cyber squad.
Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, changes residency to Florida
Trump, who was born and has lived his entire life in New York City, filed paperwork to change his permanent residence from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida.
On Twitter, the president lamented the decision, but said "in the end it will be best for all concerned."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seemed to agree.
"Good riddance. It's not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway," Cuomo said in statement. "He's all yours, Florida."
Some have speculated that Trump's decision to move his permanent residence was motivated by tax purposes.
Florida has no state income tax or inheritance tax — something many wealthy individuals from athletes to celebrities have moved to the state in order to take advantage of.
The Week in Pictures
Le Minh Tuan, father of 30-year old Le Van Ha, feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, cries while holding Ha's son outside their house in Vietnam's Nghe An province.
See more of the most compelling images from the last week here.
- In a fiery exit speech, Rep. Katie Hill called out "a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures."
- A leak in the Keystone Pipeline has spilled over 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota.
- Chicago's teacher strike has ended and classes will resume today.
- After director Olivia Wilde slammed in-flight censorship of her film "Booksmart," Delta Air Lines announced it was reviewing the third-party editing process.
Apple wants to win the streaming wars. But its first mediocre shows aren't enough, critic Ani Bundel writes in an opinion piece.
Should you confiscate your kids' Halloween stash? We asked a dentist and a dietitian.
"We took the kitties, ourselves and our cellphone, and that's it. The fire was coming through our yard. It was life or death."
— Susan Mercado, a woman fleeing fire in San Bernardino County, California.
"The Irishman," fabled director Martin Scorsese's new three-and-a-half-hour Mafia saga, debuts in select cinemas today before dropping on Netflix on Nov. 27, just in time for Thanksgiving binge-watching.
The film marks Scorsese's triumphant return to the mob genre for the first time since his Oscar-winning "The Departed"; a rare reunion for co-stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino; and a $159 million gamble by its Oscar-hungry distributor, Netflix.
We've got a primer on some of the key questions and storylines swirling around the highly anticipated movie.
