Good morning, NBC News readers.

The fatal police shooting of a young black man after a traffic stop sparked angry protests overnight in Minnesota, the Democrats' majority is looking precarious as Congress, and Prince Philip's death puts the spotlight on the royals' next generation.

Here is what we're watching this Monday morning.

Fatal police shooting near Minneapolis followed by unrest, tear gas and rubber bullets

A man stomps the windshield of a police cruiser as people protest after Brooklyn Center police shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Protests erupted after police shot and killed a Black man on Sunday during a stop for a traffic violation, sparking unrest in a town just miles from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis last May.

The man killed by police was identified by relatives and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Daunte Wright, 20.

The state mobilized the National Guard after crowds gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Sunday evening, and a curfew was ordered through Monday morning. Officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas, NBC News affiliate KARE reported.

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told reporters at the scene that she received a call from her son on Sunday afternoon telling her that police had pulled him over for having air fresheners dangling from his rear-view mirror, illegal in Minnesota.

"I heard police officers say, 'Daunte, don't run,'" she said through tears. After the call ended she dialed his number again, and his girlfriend answered and said he had been shot.

Read the very latest here.

Monday's top stories

Democrats confront fragile majorities as Congress returns with big plans

By Sahil Kapur | Read more

Democrats' narrow edge is poised to get even narrower this week when Congress returns from a two-week recess with big ambitions to bolster infrastructure spending, expand the safety net and confirm more of President Joe Biden's nominees.

Virginia state authorities to investigate police who threatened Black Army officer

By David K. Li and Tim Stelloh | Read more

State authorities in Virginia will investigate an encounter captured on body camera that appears to show a police officer threatening to execute a Black Army officer during a traffic stop, officials said Sunday.

'White Lives Matter' rallies flop as few show up

By Brandy Zadrozny | Read more

The first major real-world organizing efforts by white supremacists since 2018 were hyped by organizers as events that would make “the whole world tremble.” But the rallies ran into a major problem: Hardly anyone showed up.

Prince Philip's death brings young royals into focus for British monarchy

By Adela Suliman | Read more

The death of Prince Philip brings the next generation of royals into sharp focus, with observers questioning how the traditional institution might take shape in younger hands. See more of NBC News’ coverage in the wake of Prince Philip’s death here

'Getting a clearer picture': Black Americans on the factors that overcame their vaccine hesitancy

By Curtis Bunn | Read more

In a survey last month 55 percent of Black respondent said they would immediately get vaccinated, while 24 percent were holding back to wait and see about the vaccine’s effects.

OPINION: Manchin's filibuster defense contradicts the Senate legacy he claims to protect

By Fred Wertheimer | Read more

The senator from West Virginia says he sees himself as a defender of the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd. If we review Byrd's legacy, however, it's clear Manchin is not doing that.

BETTER: Your 2021 spring-cleaning checklist

By Jen Laskey | Read more

Give your regular spring-cleaning routine a makeover. Here’s how to quickly and efficiently clean every room in your house — the right way.

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Also in the news …

SHOPPING

Save on top rated skin care, makeup, hot tools and hair care products during Sephora's Spring Savings Event.

One fascinating thing

A 3,000-year-old "lost golden city" that was found under the sands of Egypt has been revealed to the world — offering a rare glimpse of a working Egyptian city in ancient times.

Read the story here.

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

I’m filling in for Petra Cahill while she has a week off. If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — send me an email at: patrick.smith@nbcuni.com.

If you would like to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox Monday to Friday, please up here.

Thanks, Patrick Smith