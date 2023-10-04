What happens after Kevin McCarthy's removal and Morgan State University shooting: Morning Rundown

The House of Representatives weigh their next steps after lawmakers removed Kevin McCarthy as speaker. Five people were shot at a Baltimore college campus. And parents say they’re having trouble finding Covid vaccine appointments for their kids.

Here's what to know today.

House enters uncharted territory after McCarthy’s ouster

Kevin McCarthy is out as speaker of the House after lawmakers voted yesterday to oust him from the position. The historic 216-210 vote saw eight Republicans side with Democrats to topple the California Republican and comes less than nine months after McCarthy won the gavel in a dramatic 15-round floor fight.

This is the first time in U.S. history that a speaker of the House has been voted out of office. In other words, the House of Representatives is in uncharted territory.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

So, what now? The first step was to name a temporary replacement. That’s done.

Shortly after McCarthy’s ouster, Rep. Patrick McHenry, who represents North Carolina, was named speaker pro tempore. His name had been on a secret list that McCarthy provided to the clerk in January in the event of a vacancy.

But how long McHenry will be in the role — and how long he’s even allowed to remain in power — is yet to be determined. Plus, McHenry is unlikely to have the same powers that McCarthy had. Here’s what to expect (and what remains unknown) as the House decides on a new speaker.

5 injured in shooting at Baltimore university

Five people were wounded last night in a shooting on the campus of Morgan State University, a historically Black college in Baltimore, officials said. Four men and one woman, ranging in age from 18 to 22, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened as students were leaving a homecoming coronation ceremony and were headed to a student center, the university’s president said. A suspect has not been identified. Here’s what else we know so far about the shooting.

Trump given partial gag order after disparaging law clerk

Judge Arthur Engoron admonished Donald Trump and issued a gag order on the second day of the former president’s $250 million civil fraud trial. The rebuke came after Trump trashed Engoron’s law clerk in a Truth Social post that showed the clerk at an event where she was in a photo with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. In the post, Trump insinuated that she had a personal relationship with Schumer. He also referred to the post to reporters during the lunch break.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I won’t tolerate it,” Engoron said.

The second day of trial saw Trump’s lawyers suggest a former accountant was at fault for his company's inflated financial statements. Trump is expected back in court today.

Parents say Covid shots for young children are scarce

Since the first Covid vaccines became available in late 2020, the federal government bought and distributed doses to pharmacies and other providers across the country. But that isn’t happening with the latest release of Covid boosters, and some parents say they’re left in a “holding pattern” as they struggle to find appointments to get their children vaccinated.

The current vaccine rollout nationwide has been marked by confusion about insurance coverage rules, supplies and appointment availability. It might be especially difficult for parents to find a provider who has shots for their kids. A few factors are likely affecting the supply.

What nonunion autoworkers think of the UAW strike

As the United Auto Workers union strike at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis plants continues to expand, nonunion autoworkers are watching closely. Some are inspired by what they’re seeing. Others aren’t as sure.

The strikes are a common conversation topic before work and during breaks at a Nissan plant in Mississippi, a vehicle inspector said, and he hopes enough teammates will work to unionize their own facility. Meanwhile, employee at a Honda plant in Ohio is more skeptical of unions and said he enjoys the stability his job offers, especially after working in restaurants.

But as the auto industry expands beyond Detroit and plants open in conservative states with low union representation and weaker labor protections, one expert said the ongoing strike may end up being a chance to show what unions are capable of gaining.

Politics in Brief

Arraignment in Delaware: Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three firearms charges in federal court, setting off a new phase of legal peril that could bring further charges around alleged tax crimes.

Filling Feinstein’s seat: Laphonza Butler was sworn in to fill the seat of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a ceremony yesterday in Washington, D.C., where Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office.

Arizona politics: Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for Arizona governor last year, filed papers to run for the Senate seat held by Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema.

Staff Pick: Questions about Chinese startups’ self-driving cars

In San Francisco, I see cars all the time that are on the move but don’t have anyone inside. These experimental driverless vehicles are usually from American startups Waymo or Cruise. I recently started looking at other tech companies working on self-driving technology — specifically, the large number of them that are based in China. They account for 1 out of 4 companies licensed to test self-driving tech in California. And as I learned, they’re facing a lot of stern questions from members of Congress and others. — David Ingram, tech reporter

In Case You Missed It

Pope Francis made his strongest statements yet about climate change in a new document that rebukes fossil fuel companies and urges countries to make an immediate transition to renewable energy.

Singer-songwriter Grimes sued Elon Musk over parental rights, filing a petition to establish a parental relationship in San Francisco. The pair has three children together.

Philadelphia police say they have a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a local journalist.

A 17-year-old Ohio girl died after collapsing on a football field shortly after she was announced as a contender for homecoming queen.

At least 21 people were killed and 18 were injured after a bus carrying foreign tourists fell from an elevated street near Venice, Italy.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires reached Florida, sending air quality in some parts of the state to “unhealthy” levels.

Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

Amazon’s second mega sale of the year is less than a week away. That means it’s time to start mapping out a game plan. Our Select team talked to experts about their Prime Day shopping tips, including what to buy, which products to skip, how to stick to a budget and more.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for exclusive reviews and shopping content from NBC Select.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.