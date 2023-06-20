Black mermaids came to slay at annual Coney Island parade

The 41st annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in New York City made a colorful return as throngs of revelers dressed as sea creatures marched onto Surf Avenue for what organizers call the largest art parade in the U.S.

While some came to simply show off their fins and elaborate makeup, a strong contingent of mermaids came to represent Black mermaids everywhere. Attending in spirit, if not in person, was Halle Bailey, who has made a splash as the newest Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

Kyla Gabay was overjoyed when Halle Bailey was cast as the new Little Mermaid. Stephanie Mei-Ling for NBC News

King Neptune (this year it was hip-hop legend Kool Keith) and Queen Mermaid (Laurie Cumbo, the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs) celebrated along with fanciful aquatic monsters and mer-folk who traveled from all across the country to Brooklyn to flaunt their costumes as a form of artistic expression and self-expression.

From wearing handmade aquatic shell crowns to portraying the evil sea witch Ursula, participants in this year’s parade understood the assignment. Black mermaids talked in interviews about how powerful they felt in their skin — and tails — after having spent hours, in some cases, assembling breathtaking costumes.