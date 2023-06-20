IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jocelin Williams journeyed to Coney Island in New York City to represent Black mermaids. Stephanie Mei-Ling for NBC News
Black mermaids came to slay at annual Coney Island parade

Glistening handmade costumes and serving aquatic realness are what the annual Brooklyn tradition is all about.

By Crystal Minaya

The 41st annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in New York City made a colorful return as throngs of revelers dressed as sea creatures marched onto Surf Avenue for what organizers call the largest art parade in the U.S.

While some came to simply show off their fins and elaborate makeup, a strong contingent of mermaids came to represent Black mermaids everywhere. Attending in spirit, if not in person, was Halle Bailey, who has made a splash as the newest Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

Kyla Gabay was overjoyed when Halle Bailey was cast as the new Little Mermaid.
King Neptune (this year it was hip-hop legend Kool Keith) and Queen Mermaid (Laurie Cumbo, the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs) celebrated along with fanciful aquatic monsters and mer-folk who traveled from all across the country to Brooklyn to flaunt their costumes as a form of artistic expression and self-expression. 

From wearing handmade aquatic shell crowns to portraying the evil sea witch Ursula, participants in this year’s parade understood the assignment. Black mermaids talked in interviews about how powerful they felt in their skin — and tails — after having spent hours, in some cases, assembling breathtaking costumes.

From left, Michelle Barnes Anderson, Melkenzye Anderson and Kylie Rose Rhone. Anderson took her grandchildren to the premiere of the new “Little Mermaid” movie, and they loved it. She believes representation for the children is important.
"I've been working on my aquatic crown piece for two weeks, but I was conceptualizing long before that," Jacqueline Myers said. "I went to the pet store and bought all this aquarium stuff. It was my first time building a piece like this."

“The Little Mermaid,” which premiered in theaters last month, has inspired a new generation of fans while also facing backlash on social media for Bailey’s taking on the role of Princess Ariel.

Saniya Aloyo, who attended her first Mermaid Parade this year, felt empowered wearing her handmade costume.
Jacqueline Myers spent two months orchestrating her costume.
"Halle Bailey auditioned for the role just like any actress does," said Ivan Perez, a student at the High School of Fashion Industries. "Disney did not go out and look for a specific person. She was the right person, and she just happened to be Black. The real story has nothing to do with her race. It has to do with her voice, and I cannot imagine someone else playing the part."

Students Fraidy Perez and Ivan Perez spent more than two hours Saturday morning assembling their handmade looks.
Saniya Aloyo and Kyla Gabay.
Jacqueline Myers.
Mariam Tirera and Michelle Wilkerson, with the help of friends, spent hours handmaking their costumes. Wilkerson made a last-minute decision to add the beige crotchet cropped sweater.
