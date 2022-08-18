Byron Allen’s HBCU Go streamer strikes deal with CBS stations to air HBCU football games

Byron Allen’s free streaming service HBCU Go has struck a nationwide licensing agreement with CBS stations that will run through the 2022-2023 college football season.

Under the distribution pact between the Allen Media Group-owned digital platform, which focuses on coverage of the U.S.’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), HBCU Go’s sports programming will be carried on CBS owned-and-operated duopoly stations in these key TV markets: New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami and Pittsburgh.

As a result of the new CBS stations deal, HBCU Go — which recently got the rights to air premier NCAA Division 2 HBCU conference sporting events in a pact with Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) — will be available in 60% of U.S. television households and 70% African-American households. Previously, HBCU Go set carriage deals with Nexstar, Gray, Cox, Scripps, Tegna, Sinclair, Lockwood, Allen Media Broadcasting, Hearst, Circle City Broadcasting, McKinnon Broadcasting, Cowles, Graham, Block, Sun Broadcasting, Tougaloo College, Sagamore Hill and Marquee.

HBCU Go content is also available through HBCUGO.TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the HBCU Go App.

Launched in 2012 and acquired by Allen Media Group in 2021, free streamer HBCU Go will kick off the new HBCU sports season Sept. 3 with a pre-season show featuring “the nation’s top gridiron NFL and Black College Hall of Famers and HBCU alums,” per the platform.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”

Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, added: “We are honored to work with our partners at Allen Media Group to bring live broadcasts of HBCU football games to our audiences in 12 major markets. As a Louisiana native and football fan, I am personally and professionally proud to play a role in having our stations shine a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the student athletes who are living out their dreams both on the field and in the classroom.”