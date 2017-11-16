Nigerian writer and author Chinua Achebe was honored on with a Google Doodle on what would've been his 87th birthday on Thursday.

The Google landing page commemorated Achebes' lasting contributions with a doodle in likeness of the literary icon, alongside Afro-inspired images derivative of a warrior based society similar to the oneportrayed in his best-selling novel "Things Fall Apart."

On November 16, 1930, the renowned novelist and poet was born in Ogidi, Nigeria. Using the English language to depict tales of contemporary Africa, Achebe is known for the empowering the narratives of oppressed communities and revitalizing African literature.

Chinua Achebe, a Nigerian-born novelist and poet, poses as he reflects on his works and life at his home on the campus of Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, where he was a professor, on Jan. 22, 2008. Craig Ruttle / AP file

"His pen brought to life the land and traditions of the Igbo: the hum of everyday village life; the anticipation and excitement of sacred masquerades; the stories of the elders and the honor of warriors; the joy of family and the grief of loss," Google said.

Often called the “father of African literature”, the Igbo writer was very passionate about crafting stories around the traditions, values, and experiences of his people.

“His characters were insiders” the Google doodle team noted. “Through their stories, we witness a Nigeria at the crossroads of civilization, culture, and generations”.

Achebe passed away in 2013 at the age of 82.

