Donisha Prendergast, right, the granddaughter of Bob Marley, was leaving an Airbnb rental with friends last year when she was questioned by police based on a neighbor's suspicions. Other incidents in which people of color have had the police called on them include a 12-year-old who was mowing a lawn and two black men in a Starbucks in Philadelphia.

Photo illustration by Matt Nighswander / NBC News; AP; Reuters