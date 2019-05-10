Breaking News Emails
The Pentagon said Thursday that North Korea “flight-tested multiple ballistic missiles” in the second launch of weapons in less than a week.
The Pentagon said in a statement that the missiles were launched from northwestern North Korea Thursday evening local time, and "the missiles flew east from the launch area to distances in excess of 300km (about 186 miles) before impacting in the ocean."
Immediately after the incident, a South Korean military had described the launch as unidentified projectiles, and a South Korean presidential spokesman later said they were suspected of being short-range missiles.
A South Korean military official said that the missiles "were short-range missiles."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS that a ballistic missile test, even if short range, could violate United Nations Security Council resolutions. U.N. sanctions bar North Korea from engaging in any ballistic activity.
On Saturday, North Korea fired what South Korea described as several short-range projectiles thought to involve thought to involve "new tactical guidance weapons" and multiple rocket launchers.
North Korean state media KCNA said Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the most recent launch, which it described as a drill, but did not mention ballistic missiles or specify what was fired.
KCNA claimed that the dictator “will further strengthen the ability to carry out combat missions of the leading and western frontline defenders, and prepare for the martial mobilization to cope with any injustice," according to a translation by the Reuters news agency.
KCNA has said Kim oversaw Saturday’s launch as well.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim abruptly ended their summit in Hanoi in February after they were unable to negotiate a denuclearization deal.
Trump on Thursday said the latest launch involved short-range missiles but said "nobody's happy about it."
"They're talking about negotiating, but I don't think they're ready to negotiate," Trump said.