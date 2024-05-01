Brian McCardie, 'Line of Duty' actor, dies at 59

Scottish actor Brian McCardie, who played Tommy Hunter in the BBC series “Line of Duty,” died on Sunday.

He was 59.

His sister, Sarah McCardie, shared the news in a post on her X account. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon,” the statement read. “We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time.”

McCardie’s representation, United Agents, also confirmed his death in a post on X: “We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian McCardie’s sudden death. He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Even though McCardie only appeared in “Line of Duty” a few times in the show’s first two seasons, his performance was memorable. “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio and executive producer Simon Heath both said they were “honored” to work with him.

“Brian was an incredibly talented actor, and the lasting impact he had as Tommy Hunter is testament to the power of his performance, they said in a statement to BBC. “Off-screen, Brian couldn’t have been more different from the character he played — he was warm, funny and charming. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

McCardie was most recently filming the Outlander prequel “Blood of My Blood.” His other credits include “Time,” “Rob Roy,” “Filth,” “The Damned United” and “Murder Is Easy.”