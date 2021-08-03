IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunisa Lee blames Twitter for Olympic bronze medal performance

While Lee said she's probably going to delete Twitter, she acknowledged that TikTok is one app she's not ready to give up.
Image: GYMNASTICS-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Sunisa Lee competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo.Martin Bureau / AFP - Getty Images
By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Sunisa Lee is done with Twitter — for now.

That's because the Olympic gymnast for Team USA said the distractions of social media contributed to her bronze medal performance in the uneven bars.

Lee, who earned gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the individual all-around but considered bars to be her strongest event, missed a few connections during her routine.

Now, she said she's going to "stay off social media for a little bit."

"I'm probably going to delete Twitter," Lee told People. "Instagram is not as bad because I can't really see what people say, but [on] Twitter it's just so easy to see everything. So I'm probably going to have to end up deleting that."

Lee's social media presence and following has exploded since the start of the games. On Instagram, she's gained nearly 1 million new followers, according to The Associated Press.

On TikTok, the Olympian is a fan favorite, with more than 1 million followers. Lee has posted videos on the platform consistently since her gold medal win, including two posts on Tuesday.

A video showing off her gold medal has been liked more than 5 million times and viewed more than 20 million times.

While Lee said she's giving Twitter the boot, TikTok can stay.

"TikTok is my getaway app. It's just so fun," she said.

