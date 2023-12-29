British professional wrestler Kurtis 'Mad Kurt' Chapman dies at 26

Professional wrestler Kurtis Chapman, who delighted British crowds with his off-beat comic antics in the ring, has died at the age of 26, his promoters said Friday.

Revolution Pro Wrestling made the sad announcement, saying they "are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend."

"We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life," promoters said in statement. "One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities. He will never be forgotten."

Revolution's statement did not reveal the cause of Chapman's death.

Fellow wrestler Suge De La Geto said he was left gutted by word of Chapman's passing.

"Kurtis Chapman’s sense of humor was so unique, so frustrating, he somehow made you love him and hate him at the same time," he said in a statement. "Just a big kid that was never going to grow up; always out to get the reaction or the laugh. I can’t believe he’s gone. Crazy to wake up to."

While pro wrestling doesn't enjoy the same level of devotion in the United Kingdom that it does in the United States, the sport does have its share of fans across the pond.

Wembley Stadium, sacred ground for England's national soccer squad, drew a packed house of wrestling fans for “All In London" on Aug. 27.