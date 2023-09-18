Colorado football player Travis Hunter out 'for a few weeks,' coach says

Two-way University of Colorado star Travis Hunter will be out "for a few weeks" after enduring an illegal hit during the Buffaloes game against archrival Colorado State, his coach said.

Hunter, who CU coach Deion Sanders has described as a “future first pick” in the NFL Draft, was taken to a hospital for evaluation during the game Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.

“The first thing I heard is that he would be out for a few weeks," Sanders told reporters after the Buffs rallied for a 43-35 double-overtime victory, in a game that ended at 2:25 a.m EDT Sunday.

"I heard that for sure, but we’re gonna do what we’ve gotta do to take care of him. So I know Travis like a book, he’s probably gonna want to be out for two weeks. But his health is more important than this game."

CU didn’t immediately reveal the reason why Hunter was taken to the hospital. But it could have been related to the illegal hit to his midsection by Rams safety Henry Blackburn.

In a rarity of modern football, Hunter plays nearly every down for Colorado.

As a wide receiver, Hunter has caught 16 passes for 213 yards through three games. And as a cornerback, he's picked one pass and broken up two others.

“The bad thing about losing Travis, is you lose such a crucial piece of our team," said Buffs safety Shilo Sanders, son of coach Sanders and brother of CU's quarterback. "He’s on offense and defense so it’s like you’re losing two players in one so that was pretty rough.”

The Rams were penalized twice on the play when Hunter got hit. Blackburn was flagged for pass interference and nickel back Ayden Hector was assessed a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hunter came back to play after Blackburn's hit and saw action on both sides of the ball through the second quarter.

Henry and Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders have both been mentioned early Heisman Trophy candidates.