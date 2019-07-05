Breaking News Emails
Teenage sensation Cori "Coco" Gauff continued her Cinderella run at Wimbledon on Friday as she rallied for a hard-fought, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, victory over Slovenian veteran Polona Hercog.
The 15-year-old, who made international headlines with her first-round upset of her childhood idol Venus Williams, is now just one victory away from the quarterfinals at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.
Her fourth-round opponent will be Romanian Simona Halep on Monday. Halep is currently the world's No. 6-ranked women's singles player and won last year's French Open.
Despite the rough start on Friday, dropping the first set, and later facing two match points, Gauff said she never lost confidence and fed off the underdog-loving Wimbledon crowd.
“I always knew that I could come back no matter what the score was,” Gauff told ESPN moments after the match. “The crowd was amazing, even when I was down a match point they were still cheering me on.”
The teen's parents said they only give her the most basic advice — to have a good time and remain calm.
"Usually what I tell her is to have fun, enjoy the moment, fight, compete and give it your best shot," her mother, Candi Gauff told NBC News.
Dad Corey Gauff said he's always reminding her daughter to keep: "Cheering yourself on, having good body language, let your opponent know nothing you do is going to faze me because I'm going to keep coming back."
When the teen sensation took the court last week to play Williams, she had to go through a hallway plastered with pictures of Venus holding up championship trophies.
"She's got her earphones on, she's listening to music. She's walking and I'm walking behind her and I'm hoping she's not intimidated because as we're walking we see Venus holding up a trophy, go a little further, Venus (is) holding up another trophy," a laughing Corey Gauff recalled.
"Go a little bit further, there's another picture of Venus holding up the trophy and in my mind I'm thinking, just don't look to the left or right. Just keep going straight ahead. You need no reminders that she won this fives times."