FAMU suspends all football activities after the release of an unauthorized locker room rap video

Florida A&M University suspended all football-related activities after a rap music video featuring some of the team's players was filmed without permission in a football locker room.

Head Football Coach Willie R. Simmons released a statement Friday night addressing the incident: “The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs,” Simmons wrote.

“Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University's image,” he said.

An internal investigation is being conducted to determine who allowed the use of the athletic facility.

Simmons also told the Associated Press that he would meet with the players visible in the video over the weekend and that a team meeting was scheduled for Monday.

The players filmed in the video were not immediately identified.

Rapper Real Boston Richey, whose name is Jalen Foster, released the video, “Send A Blitz” on Friday. As of Sunday morning, it accumulated over 311,000 views on Youtube.

The Tallahassee native rapper wrote on Instagram that the video was filmed in 24 hours. Clips show the inside of a locker room with the FAMU logo on the seating and individuals donning university apparel.

The licensed apparel displayed in the video “potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements,” according to Simmons.

“It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us," Simmons said. “They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.”