Twitter lit up with praise Sunday night, from basketball greats to basketball fans, for the first two installments of “The Last Dance,” a documentary series chronicling Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.
The 10-part series was initially scheduled to air in June during the NBA Finals, but ESPN moved up its release after fans begged for it on social media amid the cancellation of the rest of the NBA season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those fans, all of them hungry for substantive athlete-focused entertainment and some of them basketball legends themselves, were very satisfied.
Jordan-worship after the premiere surged.
And some expressed they were pleased to see Scottie Pippen's story covered in the first two episodes of the doc.
"The Last Dance" is partially a product of film dating back to 1997, when Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team for the season. It features archival footage of the entire span of Jordan’s youth and college career, alongside new interviews with his former teammates, high school and college coaches and former President Barack Obama, whose start in politics in Chicago overlapped with Jordan’s time with the Bulls.
Many on Twitter praised the production value of the first two episodes.