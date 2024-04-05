Women’s Final Four live updates: South Carolina takes on NC State in NCAA March Madness matchup

No matter which team is crowned the national title, there's already one clear winner: women's basketball.

Earlier in the week, a record audience watched Iowa’s Caitlin Clark face off against LSU’s Angel Reese.

The Elite Eight game on Monday drew 12.3 million viewers, the most ever for a women’s college basketball game, easily topping the previous high of 9.9 million viewers who tuned in to last season’s championship matchup between the two teams, according to ESPN.

The Iowa-LSU game was also its biggest betting event of all time for women’s sports, FanDuel told CNBC.