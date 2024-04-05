Women’s Final Four live updates: South Carolina takes on NC State in NCAA March Madness matchup

What to know about the women’s Final Four games
- In the first meeting of the night, No. 1 seed South Carolina will play No. 3 seed N.C. State at 7:00 p.m. ET.
- At 9:30 p.m. ET tonight. No. 1 seed Iowa will face No. 3 seed UConn.
- The winners will advance to Sunday's championship game in Cleveland.
- Both of tonight's games will be broadcast live on ESPN. For cord-cutters, the games will be available to stream on ESPN+. Fubo will also air the game, and potential subscribers can sign up for a free trial.
More eyes than ever on women's hoops
No matter which team is crowned the national title, there's already one clear winner: women's basketball.
Earlier in the week, a record audience watched Iowa’s Caitlin Clark face off against LSU’s Angel Reese.
The Elite Eight game on Monday drew 12.3 million viewers, the most ever for a women’s college basketball game, easily topping the previous high of 9.9 million viewers who tuned in to last season’s championship matchup between the two teams, according to ESPN.
The Iowa-LSU game was also its biggest betting event of all time for women’s sports, FanDuel told CNBC.
Final Four count: How many times has each team been to the semifinal round?
None of these four teams are strangers to the Final Four, but some are more familiar with it than others.
UConn has been to the Final Four 23 times since their first appearance in 1991.
This is Iowa’s third Final Four appearance; their first was in 1993.
N.C. State is in the Final Four for just the second time, with their only other appearance in 1998.
And South Carolina has been quite familiar with the big stage recently — this is their sixth appearance since 2015.
