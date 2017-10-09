Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has resigned one day after a video was released purportedly showing him snorting a white powdered substance with a $20 bill.

The 56-second video was posted on Facebook Sunday by a woman identified as Kijuana Nige.

“Since it’s NFL Sunday, let’s talk about these coaches, folks,” Nige wrote.

The video garnered thousands of views. Foerster apologized for his actions in a statement released by the Dolphins on Monday.

Offensive line coach Chris Foerster of the Miami Dolphins directs players on May 31, 2017 at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida. Joel Auerbach / Getty Images

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

In the video, Foerster asks if he is "crazy" for snorting the substance.

“Hey baby, miss you, thinking about you,” he said. “How about me going into a meeting and doing this before I go? What do you think, I’m crazy?”

In a follow-up Facebook post, Nige says that Foerster recorded himself and sent the video to her as a way of professing his love. She criticized commenters who pointed the blame at her for Foerster's behavior.

"So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc.,” she wrote.

The Dolphins condemned Foerster.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately," the team said in a statement on Monday. "Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Foerster has coached in the NFL for 25 years, and most recently coached for two seasons at the Dolphins under head coach Adam Gase.