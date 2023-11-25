NBA probing allegations that Thunder guard had inappropriate relationship with minor

The NBA is investigating allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, a league spokesperson said Friday.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass offered no further information, but the Athletic, which first reported the news, said the rumors emerged via social media.

Giddey, 21, declined to discuss the situation when asked about it at a news conference during practice Friday in Oklahoma City.

"I get the question, guys, and I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now I don’t have anything to say," the player told reporters.

Coach Mark Daigneault had a similar reaction when asked if the matter would be a distraction for the team, which is 7-0 at home out of the gate and faces the 76ers at the Paycom Center on Saturday.

"Personal matter," he said, "and I have no comment on it. And that will be my answer on anything related."

Melbourne-raised Giddey is the first NBA Global Academy graduate to be selected in the NBA draft, where he was chosen sixth overall in the first round by the Thunder in 2021, according to the league.

The institution, run in partnership with Basketball Australia, is based in Canberra.