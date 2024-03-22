NCAA tournament bracket check: Do we have a new Cinderella?

It wouldn’t be March without a little madness.

The NCAA basketball tournament got underway Thursday, and like every year, the upsets followed.

Perennial powerhouse Kentucky went down to Oakland in Pittsburgh, 80-76. The Wildcats went in with a 3 seed but couldn’t get past No. 14 Oakland University, which hails from Oakland County, Michigan.

Oakland's Jack Gohlke was on fire from the arc. He sank 10 3-pointers, falling just one short of a tournament record.

Duquesne 71, BYU 67: Earlier in the day, Duquesne busted some brackets when it outscored Brigham Young. The 11th-seeded Dukes from Pittsburgh and their retiring coach, Keith Dambrot, sent BYU back to Utah with a 71-67 win in the East Region.

Oregon 87, South Carolina 73: In another 6-11 matchup, the underdog again came out victorious, with Oregon's Jermaine Couisnard putting up a career high of 40 points against his former team, South Carolina. The Ducks are cruising to the second round after they beat the Gamecocks 87-73 in Pittsburgh.

Michigan State 69, Mississippi State 51: A matchup between 8 and 9 seeds could go either way, but technically Mississippi State, with its higher seeding, had a slight advantage over Michigan State. But the Spartans didn't let that stop them from doing what they went to do in Charlotte, North Carolina: get to the second round. They live to see another game with a 69-51 win over Mississippi State.

Moving on to Round 2: No surprises here — these teams came in as the favorite and will be playing again this weekend: Creighton, Arizona, North Carolina, Illinois, Dayton, Texas, Gonzaga and Iowa State.

Coming up: Day 1 isn’t quite over yet. Still to be determined is whether the No. 15 Saint Peters Peacocks will once again make it to the Elite Eight against all odds. It's not looking likely, as No. 2 Tennessee is up by double digits in the first half.

And later Thursday, No. 4 Kansas will face off against No. 13 Samford, No. 6 Texas Tech will meet No. 11 N.C. State, and No. 7 Washington State will see whether it can hold out against No. 10 Drake.