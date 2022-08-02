NFL disciplines Miami Dolphins for team's improper pursuit of Tom Brady

The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two high draft picks and fined owner Stephen Ross for the team's improper pursuit of quarterback Tom Brady, officials said Tuesday.

Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was still under contract with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 when Miami made overtures toward the sure-fire Hall of Fame signal caller, against league rules, according to an NFL statement.

"Those communications began as early as August 2019 and continued throughout the 2019 season and post-season," according to the NFL statement, which specifically named Ross and team vice chairman Bruce Beal.

General manager Chris Grier and owner Stephen Ross of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami, Fla. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

"These numerous and detailed discussions were conducted by Mr. Beal, who in turn kept Mr. Ross and other Dolphins executives informed of his discussions with Mr. Brady."

The team continued to chase Brady even after he signed with Tampa Bay, the NFL said.

"The Dolphins again had impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," according to the league.

"Those discussions began no later than early December 2021 and focused on Mr. Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins. Both Messrs. Ross and Beal were active participants in these discussions."

Ross was suspended through Oct. 17 and fined $1.5 million. He's barred from team facilities and cannot represent the team at any event. Additionally, Miami was stripped of its first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and its third-round pick of 2024.

The NFL probe, led by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White, cleared the Dolphins of allegations that they intentionally lost games in 2019 in order to get better draft picks.

"The Dolphins competed hard to win every game, including at the end of the season when they beat Cincinnati and New England, despite worsening Miami’s position in the 2020 draft," according to the league statement.

Brian Flores, the former Dolphins coach now alleging racial discrimination against the NFL in a federal lawsuit, had accused Miami of trying to lose games in a pro sports strategy known as "tanking."

Flores had also accused the Dolphins of improperly recruiting Brady.

"I am thankful that the NFL’s investigator found my factual allegations against Stephen Ross are true," Flores said in a statement.

"At the same time, I am disappointed to learn that the investigator minimized Mr. Ross’s offers and pressure to tank games especially when I wrote and submitted a letter at the time to Dolphins executives documenting my serious concerns regarding this subject at the time which the investigator has in her possession."

Ross said in a statement on Tuesday that his team never sought to lose games.

“The independent investigation cleared our organization on any issues related to tanking and all of Brian Flores other allegations. As I have said all along, these allegations were false, malicious and defamatory, and this issue is now put to rest," according to Ross.

The team also denied it tampered with Brady.

"With regards to tampering, I strongly disagree with the conclusions and the punishment," Ross said. "However I will accept the outcome because the most important thing is that there be no distractions for our team as we begin an exciting and winning season. I will not allow anything to get in the way of that.”