MELBOURNE, Australia — American teen tennis sensation Cori "Coco" Gauff did it again.
On Friday she beat Naomi Osaka of Japan in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Gauff becomes the youngest player in the professional era to eliminate the reigning women's champion at the tournament.
“Honestly, like, what is my life? Like, oh, my gosh!” Gauff said to the crowd after the match. “Two years ago, I lost first round in juniors and now I'm here. This is crazy.”
The two first met last year during the U.S. Open, where Osaka’s victory led to a touching post-match moment.
On Monday, the 15-year-old Gauff defeated one of the most decorated players in women’s tennis and her own role model: Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam winner. It was practically a replay of the first round Wimbledon match that propelled the prodigy from Florida to stardom just seven months ago, when she beat Williams against the odds.
Earlier this week, Gauff said she doesn’t submit to statistics and expectations, rather her own goals of doing her best each time.
This time, she told NBC News, she walked onto the court a different player.
“I think I’m more relaxed when I go out on the court,” she said.
And there’s something else, Gauff said. This time, she is more confident.
“I respect everyone’s game and I respect my opponent. But at the end of the day, if I’m going to go against them, I can’t say ‘Oh, I’m going to lose this match.’”
“I believe I can beat anyone,” said Gauff, who calls Delray Beach, Florida, home.
She admitted it’s hard to believe only seven months have passed since she shocked the tennis world at Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round before ultimately falling to Romanian Simona Halep, who went on to defeat Serena Williams in the final.
Gauff had already fared well in her Australian Open debut. After her first round victory over Williams, she mounted a tremendous comeback in round two, defeating Sorana Cirstea.
'Need to play my own game'
Gauff said she’s learned a lot since losing to Osaka last year.
“I came to the realization that I need to play my own game, not worry about what people think of me,” she said.
“My mindset just is: I’m going to fight. If I lose, the world is not going to end, I’m going to have another match in maybe a week or so," Gauff added.
With a maturity well beyond her years, it’s easy forget that Gauff is just 15. But the telltale reminders are there: Homework takes a back seat to TikTok.
And a few months away from driving age, among her most prized possessions is her learner’s permit.
“I would show you, but I don’t have it on me,” she told a room full of reporters during her post-match press conference. “My mom has it because I almost lost it here.”
And she’s got big plans for the real thing.
“When I’m 16 and I get my license, I’m going to be going to Chick-fil-A and everywhere without my parents.”
But regular teenage desires do not obscure just how exceptional Gauff is.
Gauff's mission is a lofty one, and she stated it matter-of-factly: to be the greatest. And to win as many Grand Slams as possible. And maybe have fun along the way.
“If I inspire one person, that means more than any match for me,” she said. “I know it’s cheesy, but honestly it’s true because without the Williams sisters, I wouldn’t even be here right now.”
“I hope somebody can say that about me in the future.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.