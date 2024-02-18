Tiger Woods carted off golf course due to illness, cutting his 2024 PGA comeback short

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational golf tournament in Los Angeles after being carted off the course with symptoms of influenza.

The 48-year-old pro golfer was taken to the locker room by a rules official at about 1:30 p.m. local time Friday. Emergency personnel later arrived at the Riviera Country Club course, according to the PGA Tour.

Woods was treated inside the clubhouse for “potential dehydration and dizziness related to his illness” with an IV bag.

Though the PGA Tour noted that Woods was having back spasms earlier in the day, the golfer confirmed Saturday that he withdrew from the tournament after a flu diagnosis.

“I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza,” Woods posted on X. “I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank @GenesisUSA and all the fans for the support.”

Woods’ manager Rob McNamara said the golfer experienced “flu-like symptoms” during the second round of the tournament, per NBC Sports.

The tournament, which runs from Feb. 15-18, takes place in the coastal Pacific Palisades enclave and was Woods’ first official PGA tour appearance since he withdrew from the 2023 Masters last April due to plantar fasciitis. A few weeks later, he had surgery for post-traumatic arthritis related to a previous injury from his 2021 car accident.

In December 2023, Woods returned to competition and placed 18th at the Hero World Challenge, then joined forces with his son, Charlie, to compete at the PNC Championship weeks later.

Since 2019, Woods has played in nine official golf events, according to the PGA Tour. He has missed the cut two times and has withdrawn three times.

In February 2021, Woods was in a rollover one-car crash down the side of a hill near Rancho Palos Verdes, California, leading to multiple open fractures in his tibia and fibula bones and more injuries to his foot and ankle.