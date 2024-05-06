Spurs star Victor Wembanyama wins NBA Rookie of the Year

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA with the most hype of any player since LeBron James in 2003. And he’s lived up to every bit of it.

The 20-year-old center took home the league’s Rookie of the Year award on Monday after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, 1.8 3-pointers and 1.2 steals a game. No player in NBA history had averaged more than those combined figures before.

Wembanyama beat out Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets for the honor. He joins David Robinson (1990) and Tim Duncan (1998) as the only Spurs player to win Rookie of the Year.

The 7-foot-4 French native is also a finalist for NBA Defensive Player of the Year with Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat. That award will be announced Tuesday night.