Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales in France

Taylor Swift’s French fans are in disarray as sales for the singer’s Eras Tour in the French cities of Paris and Lyon were abruptly halted by Ticketmaster on Tuesday.

Ticketmaster said on Twitter that “The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold.” The ticketing website added that it will keep people “posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible.” It also said that “all codes not already used will remain valid.” An hour later, the Lyon show received a similar notice.

The issue appears to stem from a technical glitch on Ticketmaster causing people to be unable to log into the website with their passwords. At one point, there were more than 700,000 fans in the queue to purchase tickets.

Swift is slated to perform in Paris at La Défense Arena on May 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024 and Lyon on June 2-3, as part of the Eras Tour international run. Her global trek is expected to become the first tour in the history of the business to gross a billion dollars, according to a recent report by Pollstar, which is estimating that the final gross will wind up around $1.4 billion.

The technical difficulties call back to the first day Swift’s Eras Tour went on sale in the U.S., which resulted in delays, skyrocketing prices and cancellations of ticket sales. Ticketmaster then canceled the public on-sale date entirely, as all the shows completely sold out.

In a statement regarding Ticketmaster at the time, Swift said: “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”