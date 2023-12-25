One dead, 2 injured in Christmas Eve mall shooting in Colorado

One person was killed and two more were seriously injured at a shooting in a Colorado Springs, Colorado, mall on Christmas Eve.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the Citadel Mall at 4:34 p.m. local time, said Ira Cronin, spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department, at a news conference Sunday.

Police found the incident started when two groups got into a fight that turned violent. Cronin said the fight "appeared to be a bit of a fist fight" before gunfire broke out.

It was not an active shooter situation, Cronin said.

"All it appears to be is two groups of people who were having a disagreement that got physical," Cronin said.

One person was dead after a shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday. KOAA-TV

One man was found dead inside of the mall, Cronin said.

Three others were transported to a local hospital.

Two men are in serious condition from gunshot wounds, and one woman is being treated for minor injuries. The woman did not have gunshot wounds, Cronin said.

Cronin said it doesn't appear any innocent bystanders were hurt in the fight.

Multiple people have been detained, according to Cronin, and police are working to determine whether the shooter is among them.

"The situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community," police said on X.

Cronin said he is unsure what part of the mall the incident occurred in but that it was in "some proximity" to the JCPenney. Security footage will be a part of the ongoing investigation into the event, he said.

Citadel Mall is closed for the remainder of the night, Cronin said, adding that it was set to close at 5 p.m. for the holiday. It will reopen as scheduled Tuesday morning. He said he expects the homicide unit will be investigating "well into the evening."

Police are searching for anyone else who may have been involved, Cronin said, adding that police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information.