1 dead and 2 injured in shooting at dentist office in El Cajon, California

One person is dead and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a dentist office in El Cajon, California, on Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for the suspect, identified as Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, and said he used a handgun in the shooting. Police believe he is armed and dangerous and advised anyone who sees him to call 911.

Police responded to a 911 call at the office on North Magnolia Street at 4:15 p.m. local time, where they performed "lifesaving support" to the three victims.

The deceased victim is a male. Police did not publicly identify him. The coroner’s office will respond to identify the victim, according to police.

El Cajon police Capt. Rob Ransweiler said at a news briefing Thursday evening that officers found the victim who died inside the office during the active shooting scene, but took him outside where it was safer to perform lifesaving measures.

El Cajon police respond to a shooting at a dental office in El Cajon, Calif., on Thursday. KNSD

The two injured victims — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s — were transported to area hospitals where they are in stable condition, according to Ransweiler.

Police declined to say whether the shooting was targeted and whether the suspect knew the victims.

The shooting unfolded inside the dental office and everyone involved was inside the office, Ransweiler said, adding that other people were inside when the shooting occurred. No other injuries were reported.

Police said a camera system used throughout the city identified the suspect's vehicle, a white U-Haul pickup with Arizona license plate AM14894. They then confirmed the suspect had rented the truck.

Ransweiler said there is no indication of the suspect's whereabouts, and noted that if police knew where he was, he'd have been taken into custody.

Ransweiler said officials are treating this as a homicide investigation, including trying to locate the suspect and conducting a full crime scene investigation.

"We will be out here for a very long time," Ransweiler said.

El Cajon is 15 miles northeast of San Diego.