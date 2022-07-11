1 dead, 7 injured after boat crashes into shore of Connecticut River

A man was killed in a boating crash on the Connecticut River on Sunday, an incident that also left a woman in critical condition and several others — including two children — injured, officials said.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said there were eight people on board the boat, including two children between the ages of 6 and 12, when it “collided with the shoreline” of the river in Portland, Connecticut, at around 5 p.m.

All eight were ejected from the vessel due to the impact of the crash, they said, according to NBC Connecticut.

DEEP identified the man who died as Wayne Hamler, 60, NBC Connecticut reported. A 45-year-old woman remains in the hospital in critical condition on Monday, DEEP said.

Several others who were on board the vessel were taken to hospitals, with the two children injured transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment.

DEEP officials said they were still investigating what caused the single-vessel crash.

“What we know so far is they were heading north on the river," said DEEP EnCon Police Captain Keith Williams.

"We’re not sure as to what caused the operator to lose control of the helm. But from what we understand, he lost control of the helm, of the wheel, for some reason. It’s all under investigation right now," said Williams.

"The boat veered off course and made a direct shot for the shoreline and went probably fifty or so feet along the rocky shoreline,” he said.