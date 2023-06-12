1 dead after boat capsizes at cave along the Erie Canal in New York

A tour boat capsized at a cave along the Erie Canal in western New York state on Monday, sending several passengers into the water and killing one man, authorities said.

Lockport police officers and firefighters rushed to the Lockport Caves and pulled people out of the water after the first calls for help came in at about 11:30 a.m. ET, officials said.

“The boat did a 180-degree turn, so the bottom of the boat was upright in the water,” Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano told reporters. “A number of victims were on top of that boat initially when rescuers got to them.”

The people in the boat were hospitality and travel professionals in the area on a “familiarization tour,” guests of Destination Niagara USA, which promotes local tourism, officials said.

“Wet and shaken up is definitely an understatement,” Quagliano said, describing the people who were rescued.

The boat was near the end of their 350-foot journey when it capsized.

"There's no treacherous spots to traverse or anything like that. It's well lit throughout the cave system," Quagliano said. "This place has been in operation for decades without incident. The staff there is very well trained."

The man who died was not immediately identified, pending notification of his wife, officials said.

Investigators from OSHA, NTSB, the sheriff's office and local police were all on the scene.

“So at this time, we are considering it a crime scene until further notice,” Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.