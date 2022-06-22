1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on San Francisco train; suspect at large

Authorities are searching for the gunman who opened fire Wednesday on a San Francisco train, killing one person and injuring another, according to officials.

"Terrible news this morning: on the MUNI between Forest Hill and Castro station, we have been informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train," Myrna Melgar, a member of the board of City and County of San Francisco Board of Supervisors, wrote on Twitter.

MUNI is San Francisco’s network of fuel-efficient buses, light rail trains, historic streetcars and iconic cable cars.

"Two victims were shot. One is deceased and the second victim in hospital. Perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station," Melgar said in the post.

"We have too many guns out there. Too, too many," she added.

The shooting was first reported at 9:54 a.m. local time, NBC Bay Area reported.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced that trains between West Portal and Castro stations were currently stopped in both directions "due to ongoing police activity."

San Francisco police added that they were investigating a shooting in the area of Market and Castro.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.