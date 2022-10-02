1 killed in shooting at Upstate New York Marriott hotel

One man was killed in a shooting at a hotel in Poughkeepsie, New York on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers with the Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to the Courtyard by Marriott on 2641 South Road after receiving a call that shots had been fired, according to a Facebook post.

Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Google Maps

"One male victim was located inside the hotel," police said. "The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

A male suspect was also found and taken into custody.

The Dutchess County Emergency Response and Red Cross responded to the hotel to assist with guest who were staying there.

There is no active threat to the public and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.