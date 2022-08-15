1 swimmer is dead and another is missing after jumping off 'Jaws Bridge' in Massachusetts

One swimmer died and another is still missing following their jumps off a Massachusetts bridge made famous by the 1975 blockbuster "Jaws," officials said Monday.

Rescuers have been scouring waters off the American Legion Memorial Bridge, better known as the "Jaws Bridge," near the Martha's Vineyard community of Edgartown since Sunday night, authorities said.

"Search units have recovered the body of one of the victims," state police announced Monday morning.

The search for that second swimmer was suspended Monday afternoon "pending further developments," the Coast Guard announced.

The span is in the background of multiple key scenes of "Jaws," the Steven Spielberg classic about a man-eating shark that takes place in the fictional New England community of Amity Island, but was in actuality filmed in Martha's Vineyard.