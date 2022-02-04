A 12-year-old boy who was sledding died after entering a roadway and being struck by a pickup in a hit-and-run crash Thursday, police in Oklahoma said.

Police released this photo of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a juvenile sledder. Broken Arrow Police Dept.

The identity of the boy who was killed was not released by the Broken Arrow Police Department. The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. after the boy sled onto Albany Street and was struck by a pickup traveling west, police said.The driver did not stop but instead continued westbound, police said.

“Video and witness statements indicate that the truck was a 3/4-ton or 1-ton newer-model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors,” police said.

The boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He later died, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help locating the driver of the pickup.

Broken Arrow police also said on Thursday there was another 12-year-old boy who suffered minor injuries after sledding into a roadway who was then struck by a passing vehicle.

The separate incident in which a child sledder was injured occurred about 45 minutes after the 12-year-old boy was critically hurt, police said.

“The juvenile was dragged for an unknown distance before the vehicle was able to stop. The juvenile was later transported by private vehicle to an area hospital with apparent minor injuries,” police said.

Broken Arrow is about 15 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact Officer M. Long at (918)-451-8200 x8795 or by email at mlong@brokenarrowok.gov and reference case#22-0788. Tipsters can also contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-9222 if they wish to remain anonymous, police said.