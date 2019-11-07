Breaking News Emails
A 13-year-old boy charged with two murders in North Carolina is back in custody Thursday after escaping authorities earlier this week.
The boy escaped after an appearance at the Robeson County Courthouse in Lumberton, North Carolina, two hours southeast of Charlotte, following a court appearance, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said. He fled wearing leg restraints and no shoes, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The juvenile had been held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center since October 14, and was facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken back into custody late Wednesday when his mother turned him over to the U.S. Marshals Service, the county sheriff said.
The 13-year-old boy appeared to be connected to a murder case from mid-October when deputies found two brothers, Frank Thomas, 34, and Adam Thomas, 33, dead in their home, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.
A 19-year-old and 13-year-old were arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the case, WRAL reported on October 16.