150 people arrested in bust of ring using drones to smuggle drugs and guns into Georgia prisons

About 150 people were arrested in an alleged 'multi-state' criminal enterprise using drones to smuggle drugs, guns, cellphones and other contraband into Georgia prisons, the governor announced last week.

The arrests, including eight Georgia Department of Corrections employees, come amid an ongoing investigative effort by the GDC and the FBI to crackdown on contraband, Gov. Brian Kemp said in a release last week.

"Georgia will not tolerate those who put our communities at risk by trafficking drugs, weapons, and contraband both in and out of our correctional facilities," Kemp said.

"I want to thank Commissioner Oliver, the hardworking men and women of the GDC, and all law enforcement who worked to shut these operations down and help keep both Georgians and our correctional facilities safe," the governor continued.

Weapons seized in the operation. Georgia Dept. of Corrections

Drugs seized in the operation. Georgia Dept. of Corrections

The investigative effort, known as "Operation Skyhawk," launched months ago and uncovered the use of drones to assist in smuggling contraband into state prisons in Georgia. It was this discovery that led to the filing of more than 1,000 criminal charges, ranging from contraband introduction to drug trafficking and felons in possession of firearms.

"The success of ‘Operation Skyhawk’ should be a reminder to anyone — inside or outside our prisons — that we have zero tolerance and will take swift action against those who threaten the safe operations of our facilities and the safety of the public," GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in the release from Kemp. "I am immensely proud of our Agents for their commitment to seeing that these individuals are brought to justice."

Of the 150 arrested, many will face Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges, which could prove to be the largest gang RICO in the Georgia history.

The items confiscated during the operation currently hold a combined value of over $7 million, including: