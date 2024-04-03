'1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty vanishes amid domestic violence allegation

A budding television actor was reported missing after authorities named him as a suspect at-large in an alleged domestic violence incident in Lawrence, Kansas, over the weekend, police said.

Cole Brings Plenty, 27, is an actor on “1923,” a Paramount+ spinoff of successful Western drama series “Yellowstone,” where his uncle, Moses J. Brings Plenty, is a staple.

Lawrence police say Cole Brings Plenty appeared to have fled the area Sunday after he was accused of domestic violence there, according to a statement.

Cole Brings Plenty. Lawrence Kansas Police Department

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” the Lawrence Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident.”

The department said Cole Brings Plenty was driving a white, 2005 Ford Explorer SUV.

Police said they were limited by state law regarding how much information they are able to release in domestic violence cases, including details of Sunday’s incident. They have filed an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for the actor, the police department said.

A spokesperson for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, which serves Lawrence, said the police affidavit would remain unreleased unless charges were filed.

It wasn’t clear if Cole Brings Plenty has legal counsel for the matter. His manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cole Brings Plenty’s family, expressing concern, reported him missing, police said, and a missing persons flier lists him as last seen Sunday.

Moses J. Brings Plenty posted a video with imagery of that flier on his Instagram account Tuesday.

Peter Yanke, founder of talent agency Phirgun Mair Worldwide, which represents Cole Brings Plenty, said the actor was a no-show for an audition to be conducted Monday over Zoom.

“When Cole didn’t show up on Zoom, I reached out to his manager,” Yanke said in a statement. “We hope he is found safe and appreciate the efforts of his family, friends and film industry colleagues to try and locate him. Our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time.”

Besides “1923,” Cole Brings Plenty has appeared on a few other Western-themed television dramas.