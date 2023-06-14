Two adults are dead and at least one child was flown for medical treatment after a vehicle carrying five people rolled off a Colorado road Tuesday in mountainous terrain, officials said.

According to initial reports, the vehicle went about 200 to 300 feet down a cliff in Larimer County, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, Cutler said. One of those children was flown by helicopter to a hospital, he said.

The rollover crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pingree Park Road, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The area was described as difficult terrain, and some details remained unclear late Tuesday. Cutler was unsure whether the other two children had any injuries.

Officials expected to release more information Wednesday morning as more is known, he said.

Larimer County Emergency Services and Larimer County Search and Rescue, Inc., were among those responding to the incident.

What occurred and its cause remained under investigation late Tuesday, officials said.