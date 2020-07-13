2 hurt, 1 missing after possible electrical shock at Arizona lake

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

One person was missing and two were hospitalized after possibly being electrically shocked at an Arizona lake Sunday, authorities said.

A statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call about a possible drowning at the Scorpion Bay area of Lake Pleasant. Four people were found at the scene. One was critically injured, while another had minor injuries. Two refused medical treatment.

"It is believed there might be electric current in the water," the statement said.

Another person was still missing, authorities said.

Peoria Fire-Medical said crews were working to find the fifth person. "Originally thought to be a drowning, turns out to be a possible electrocution accident," said a statement from Peoria Fire-Medical.

Officials are investigating what might have caused the electric current.