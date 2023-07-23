25 hospitalized after deck collapse at Montana country club

Twenty-five people were hospitalized and several more injured after a deck collapsed at a Montana country club Saturday evening, police said.

The Billings Police Department, the Billings Fire Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) responded to a rescue call around 7:50 pm Saturday after a report of multiple injuries following a patio's collapse, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

No life-threatening injuries or fatalities occurred, NBC affiliate KULR-8 reported.

Eight people were treated and released on scene, officials said. Other injured individuals walked away from the scene and did not receive medical treatment.

The number of people who were on the patio when the incident occurred is unknown, the City of Billings told KULR-8.

At the time of the collapse, there was an ongoing tournament hosted by Briarwood Golf Club. 250 people were registered, KULR-8 reported.

Other responding agencies included the Lockwood Fire District, the Laurel Emergency Medical Services, St. Vincent Healthcare's HELP Flight, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

"We are thankful for all of the responders working on these units, those that were called in to respond with the additional units, and the hospital staff at both hospitals," said Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.