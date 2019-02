Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 27, 2019, 3:36 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

Three people in a vehicle were killed when two trains traveling in opposite directions struck it in Westbury on New York's Long Island onTuesday, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Seven people on the trains were taken to hospitals with nonfatal injuries, the governor's office said.

Main Line service of the Long Island Rail Road was suspended as investigators surveyed damage and tried to find out why the evening collision happened.

Emergency personnel work at a LIRR crash site in Westbury. Long Island on Feb 26, 2019. NBC News

"As we continue to gather information surrounding the incident, my heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones," Cuomo said in a statement. "In the wake of this tragedy, I am calling for a full investigation into the collision, including with the complete cooperation of the MTA, State Police, local law enforcement and the NTSB."

State police and transportation authorities were at the scene.