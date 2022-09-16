3 killed in Colorado off-roading tour after car falls over 100 feet off a cliff

Three people were killed during an off-roading tour when their car drifted off the edge of the road and fell over 100 feet off a cliff on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Diana Robles, 28, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their 72-year-old tour driver, Don Fehd, were traveling north on County Road 361 from the Yankee Boy Basin area in southwestern Colorado when their Jeep Gladiator drifted off the right edge of the road.

The vehicle then fell approximately 110 feet to the bottom before rolling down a rocky embankment for about 142 feet, Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler told NBC News. The incident took place at some point between 11:00a.m. and 12:00p.m. on Monday, Cutler said.

Robles, Figueroa-Perez and Fehd all died at the scene.

"The crash is still under investigation at this time," said Cutler. "At this point there isn’t any one thing that has shown a cause for going off the roadway."

Robles and Figueroa-Perez, both from Yuma, Arizona, were taking the Colorado mountain tour on Monday morning during a visit to the state, according to police. A *spotfund fundraising campaign started by a family friend of Robles to raise money for funeral expenses identified Figueroa-Perez as her aunt.

Fehd, from Ouray, Colorado, was an employee at Colorado West Jeeps, according to officials. An employee for the company confirmed there was an accident on a trail earlier this week that killed a driver and two passengers, but would not give further comment.

Causes of death have not yet been determined for Robles, Figueroa-Perez and Fehd, Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck told NBC News.