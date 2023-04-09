3 shot, 5 injured in Delaware mall shooting

Three people were shot at a Delaware mall on Saturday night and five others were injured, police said.

Delaware State Police said authorities do not have a suspect in custody in the shooting that unfolded at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania, adding that there could be more than one suspect.

"The incident is determined to be a result of an altercation between several suspects and at least one of the victims," police said in a news release late Saturday.

Police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Christiana Mall in Delaware on Saturday. WCAU

Authorities said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

The three people were shot in the food court area, police said.

Those victims are in stable condition, and five others who "sustained various injuries not related to gunfire" were also transported to hospitals for treatment, police added.

Police asked people to keep away from the mall Saturday as authorities investigated, but set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

The mall was already slated to be closed on Sunday for the Easter holiday, according to its Facebook page.