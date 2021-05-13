Three women suspected of throwing a pig's head at the onetime home of a former California police officer who was a defense witness for Derek Chauvin have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 35, have been charged with conspiracy and felony vandalism, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Dalbey and Aumoithe were arrested Tuesday morning after detectives served a search warrant at a Santa Rosa home, the statement said. Later that day, detectives served another search warrant and arrested Lucas.

"Additional evidence was recovered during the search warrants, and all three suspects were booked into jail," Santa Rosa police said.

It's unclear if any of the three women have attorneys.

The women are suspected of throwing a decapitated pig head and pig blood at the former home of Barry Brodd, who testified in Chauvin's defense as a use-of-force expert.

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, compared the neck restraint that former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin used on George Floyd for 9 1/2 minutes to an officer's firing a stun gun at a suspect who falls, hits his head and dies.

"That isn't an incident of deadly force," Brodd said, according to The Associated Press. "That's an incident of an accidental death."

Barry Brodd, a use of force expert testifies in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., on April 13, 2021. Court TV / via AP Pool

Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Police said Brodd appeared to have been targeted over his testimony, but no longer lived at the home.

A person at the house found the head on the front porch, which was splattered with blood. People who were dressed in black fled as the person called 911, police said.

The suspects also drenched a statue at a mall in animal blood about 45 minutes later and left a sign that read, "Oink Oink," police said.

Clean-up of the two sites cost thousands of dollars, according to police.

Investigators believe more people could have been involved in the vandalism and asked for anyone who saw the crime or has information about it to contact police.